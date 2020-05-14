"If everything goes according to plan, we will be launching American astronauts, on American rockets, from American soil - for the first time since 2011 - in the first quarter of next year," according to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"While not done yet, [Commercial Crew] is poised to save the Agency approximately $20B-$30B, and provide two, independent crew transportation systems," referring to Boeing's (BA -1.5% ) Starliner program and SpaceX's (SPACE) Crew Dragon capsule.

Beyond the cost savings, NASA noted that there are already deals in place to use the spacecraft for flights by private astronauts.