Ovintiv (OVV +2.6%) opens higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $8 price target, raised from $5.40, saying investors' liquidity concerns are overblown with the company being fully hedged for the current quarter.
BofA analyst Asit Sen also notes Ovintiv's $4B unsecured credit facilities have no reserve-based, cash flow or EBITDA lending covenants.
The firm also downgrades Callon Petroleum (CPE -1.7%) to Underperform from Neutral with a $0.55 target, citing headwinds for the company's midstream asset sales.
OVV's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.