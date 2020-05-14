Ovintiv (OVV +2.6% ) opens higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $8 price target, raised from $5.40, saying investors' liquidity concerns are overblown with the company being fully hedged for the current quarter.

BofA analyst Asit Sen also notes Ovintiv's $4B unsecured credit facilities have no reserve-based, cash flow or EBITDA lending covenants.

The firm also downgrades Callon Petroleum (CPE -1.7% ) to Underperform from Neutral with a $0.55 target, citing headwinds for the company's midstream asset sales.

OVV's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.