Raymond James is slightly more cautious on Home Depot (HD -0.6% ) and Lowe's (LOW -2.6% ) after the home improvement retailers benefited in Q1 from high demand for consumer staples and with some retail outlets closed.

"We believe strong trends likely continue into 2Q20 as the Pro customer works down their backlog of delayed remodel projects. However, we do believe that topline strength for both HD and LOW could decelerate in 2H20 and into FY21, as the macro environment will likely remain challenged," writes the RJ analyst team.

"We have taken an opposite view of the recovery path relative to the Street. Having said that, we believe HD has a unique opportunity to gain share from struggling independents given its superior digital/omnichannel and supply chain capabilities."

Looking further down the road, Raymond James sees a bigger picture opportunity for Home Depot to take market share over the next one to two years as independents shutter doors and its wide assortment, cutting edge supply chain and digital capabilities position it to capture displaced consumers.

The firm keeps a Market Perform rating on Lowe's and Outperform rating on Home Depot while increasing the price target on HD to $245. Both retailers are seen reporting a 5% comparable sales gain in Q1.