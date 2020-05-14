Pfizer (PFE +0.5% ) announces positive results from second Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of its 20-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate in adults between the ages of 18 and 49 who had not been previously vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.

The data showed equivalent responses for all 20 serotypes across all three lots tested, meeting the primary objective.

The safety profile was similar to Prevnar 13, its 13-valent pneumococcal vaccine.

The fully analysed results will be submitted for publication.

In March, it announced the successful outcome of the first Phase 3, demonstrating the non-inferiority of 20vPnC to Prevnar 13 in adults not previously vaccinated against pneumococcal disease.

A third Phase 3 assessing 20vPnC in adults at least 65 years old is ongoing.

20vPnC has Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. which provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.