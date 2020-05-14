In a filing, Domino's Pizza says the UK's competition authority didn't consider other lifelines for Deliveroo when provisionally approving Amazon's (AMZN -0.2% ) minority investment.

Last month, the Competition and Markets Authority said Deliveroo would have to pull out of the market due to coronavirus pressures without Amazon's involvement.

The CMA has until later this month to issue its final decision.

Related: In 2019, Amazon reportedly contributed $500M of a $575M round for Deliveroo, which raised questions due to the shuttering of Amazon Restaurants in the UK the prior year.