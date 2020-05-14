Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Q1 natural gas pipeline exports plunged by nearly 20% to 39.62B cubic meters against a backdrop of weak demand, Reuters reports.

Gazprom, which accounts for ~35% of the total European gas market, has said it expects its natural gas exports to decline by 16% this year to 166.6B cm from 199.2B cm in 2019, as the coronavirus crisis hits global demand.

The reduction would shift Gazprom further away from its long-term target of 200B cm in gas exports to Europe, a key source of revenue for the company.