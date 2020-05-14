Nomura Instinet dives into the dramatic decision by Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.7% ) to pull out of the competition to develop an integrated resort in Japan.

"By discontinuing its pursuit of an IR in Japan, LVS has made it official that it intends to target its growth plans elsewhere in Asia," notes analyst Hary Curtis. He thinks the LVS decision makes sense due to the expensive time and manpower-consuming outcome for an uncertain return.

Curtis keeps a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands and price target of $57 (24% upside).

Elsewhere in Japan, Curtis notes MGM Resorts (MGM +5.4% ) is the presumed victor in Osaka, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is still in the hunt for an integrated resort.

"We doubt that the withdrawal of LVS changes their appetite, but we hope that, at a minimum, MGM can use the negative headline to make terms in Osaka more appealing for its shareholders. If not well received, then perhaps refocusing on Macau, where returns should be stronger, makes sense."