A bounce in bank and financial stocks help to pare the broader market's loss in late morning trading.

The Financial Select Sector XLF SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.1% , on track to break a three-day 7.3% decline.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) surges 6.5% after tumbling to an 11-year low yesterday. There's also been speculation that PNC Financial (PNC +0.1% ) may use proceeds from the sale of its BlackRock stake to shop for an acquisition.

Among other movers in the bank sector: Bank of America (BAC +2.4% ), JPMorgan (JPM +2.8% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB +4.0% ), Regions Financial (RF +4.0% ), Comerica (CMA +6.4% ), CIT Group (CIT +6.8% ).

The Dow is off 0.1% , vs. a 2.0% decline earlier; The S&P 500's earlier 1.9% fall shrinks to -0.3% , and the Nasdaq, down 0.5% , had declined as much as 1.8% earlier.

Treasurys also rise, with the 10-year yield falling 3 basis points to 0.62%.