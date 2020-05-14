A bounce in bank and financial stocks help to pare the broader market's loss in late morning trading.
The Financial Select Sector XLF SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.1%, on track to break a three-day 7.3% decline.
Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) surges 6.5% after tumbling to an 11-year low yesterday. There's also been speculation that PNC Financial (PNC +0.1%) may use proceeds from the sale of its BlackRock stake to shop for an acquisition.
Among other movers in the bank sector: Bank of America (BAC +2.4%), JPMorgan (JPM +2.8%), U.S. Bancorp (USB +4.0%), Regions Financial (RF +4.0%), Comerica (CMA +6.4%), CIT Group (CIT +6.8%).
The Dow is off 0.1%, vs. a 2.0% decline earlier; The S&P 500's earlier 1.9% fall shrinks to -0.3%, and the Nasdaq, down 0.5%, had declined as much as 1.8% earlier.
Treasurys also rise, with the 10-year yield falling 3 basis points to 0.62%.