Vertex Energy (VTNR +16.6% ) reported Q1 revenue decline of 7.9% Y/Y to $36.2M, and total direct collections +12% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 1,450 bps to 25.9%.

Income from operations was $1.03M, compared to loss of $2.61M a year ago.

Company reported Adj. EBITDA of $1.65M, compared to loss of $479.8k last year same quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.12M, compared to cash used of $1.98M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $1.16M.

Company received $4.2M in cash proceeds from an SBA PPP Loan Program on May 5, 2020.

During 2Q20, company expects to operate its Marrero and Heartland refineries at reduced rates, given unfavorable refining economics.

Company has total cash and availability on its lending facility of $16.3M and $3.9M, as of March 31, 2020.

