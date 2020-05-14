First Majestic Silver (AG +0.3% ) is little changed after reporting Q1 earnings of $0.04/share compared to a $0.01 loss a year ago while revenues slipped 1%, primarily due to suspending sales in March in an attempt to maximize future profits due to metals market volatility.

First Majestic says it postponed the sale of 292K oz. of silver and 700 oz. gold, worth ~$5.3M at the end of the quarter; the company says it currently holds 1.04M oz. of silver and 1,459 oz. of gold in inventory.

The company says its three operating mines in Mexico produced 3.1M oz. of silver and 32.2K oz. of gold in Q1, which was consistent with the year-ago quarter.

Some of the company's mines had to reduce operations in April due to COVID-19 government directives in Mexico, but CEO Keith Neumeyer says full production will be reached again from all operations by early July.