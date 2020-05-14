One of the big reveals at Tesla's (TSLA -1.4% ) much-hyped Battery Day is expected to be a plan to introduce a new low-cost, long-life battery for Model 3 sedans in China.

The battery, which could be introduced later this year or early next year, is anticipated to last for a million miles of use and bring the cost of EVs in line with gasoline models. More advanced versions of the battery will be used in North America and other major markets down the road.

In addition, the EV batteries could have second and third lives on the electric power grid.

CATL confirmed an electric battery supply deal with Tesla earlier this year and is believed to be part of the next-gen battery development.

The last word from Tesla was that the Battery Day event would be in late May.