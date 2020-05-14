OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF +1.1% ) posted a net loss of $26M and adjusted net loss of $10.7M, compared with net profit of $12.4M in the prior-year quarter.

Decreased its debt from $179M to $121M, and is left with $177M of available liquidity.

Consolidated gold production reached 80,707 oz, at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,218/oz; production was down 25% sequentially due to planned lower production from Haile and Macraes, silver production was at 54,134 oz.

We expect increased production at lower All-In Sustaining Costs for remaining of the year. At Haile, mined and processed grades are expected to increase progressively with two-thirds of Haile's annual gold output expected in the second half with the fourth quarter being the strongest quarter. At Macraes, second quarter production is expected to be lower than in the first quarter due to the impact of the five-week New Zealand Government enforced COVID-19 lockdown. However, with production now effectively back to capacity, we are targeting a rebound in the second half of the year." said Michael Holmes, President and CEO

