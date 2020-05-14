Aditx Therapeutics (ADTX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an IPO of 1.9M units at $5.50. Each unit consists of one common share and one five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $6.875.

The Loma Linda, CA-based life sciences firm develops nucleic acid-based technologies designed to improve the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring aimed at addressing organ transplant rejection, autoimmune disorders and allergies.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $5.9M (+5%); Net Loss: ($5.8M) (-2%); Cash Burn: ($464K) (-20%).