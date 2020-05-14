Trane Technologies (TT -0.2% ) receives two downgrades as analysts at Cowen and KeyBanc see the company as overvalued compared to peers in the wake of the virus-motivated sales slump.

"We expect outperformance to wane from here," says KeyBanc's Jeffrey Hammond, cutting shares to Sector Weight from Overweight and noting that weather trends have hurt the HVAC business and lockdowns mean pain for companies that make restaurant equipment and components for it.

Trane's premium valuation and likely headwinds this year and potentially into next year compel a downgrade to Market Perform from Outperform, Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna says, forecasting a 15% sales decline in 2020.

TT's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.