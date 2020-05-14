Many companies are touting their employees' ability to work from home to keep businesses running during the COVID-19 lockdowns, leading some observers to predict that companies won't need as much office space if WFH becomes permanent.

Indeed, earlier this week Twitter said some of its employees can work from home forever if they want.

UBS real estate and lodging analyst Jonathan Woloshin, though, says it's "too early to write the epitaph for the entire office sector as there are a number of counterbalancing forces at work."'

Certainly, the office real estate sector will change.

Companies may seek more space, instead of less, to accommodate social distancing measures. They may also move their offices away from high-density downtowns and closer to where their employees live.

The new normal is likely to favor new environmentally sustainable buildings and those landlords who invest in touchless technology.

Spencer Levy, senior economic adviser for CBRE (CBRE -1.8% ), expects more flex-working with "some measure of co-working...I do see some benefits to suburban in the short-term, but in the long-term I do see people reverting to the urban core."

Investors don't appear to be rushing into office REIT stocks as many are still trading in the red — Office Properties Income (OPI -4.5% ) , City Office REIT (CIO -6.0% ), JBG Smith (JBGS -3.6% ), SL Green (SLG -2.5% )