GrowGeneration (GRWG +12.8% ) reports same-store sales growth of 58% in Q1.

Gross margin rate contracted 110 bps to 27.1%.

Store operating costs declined 27% Y/Y, margin down 400 bps to 11%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 350% to 2.7%.

Q2 Guidance: Revenue: $36M - $37M; Adjusted EBITDA: $3.6M; GAAP pre-tax net income: $2.1M.

The company raised FY2020 revenue guidance to $135M - $140M from $130M - 135M, Adjusted EBITDA from 11.5M - 13.5M to $12M - $14M and GAAP pre-tax net income to $5.5M - $7.5M.