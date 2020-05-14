Airbnb, Booking getting new competitor in France

France's government and tourism industry are teaming up to create an online tourism platform to rival Airbnb (AIRB) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

The effort is part of a government stimulus package to revive tourism for the hard-hit restaurant, hotel, and travel industries.

The platform will take "numerous" months to build, according to Eric Lombard, the head of French State-controlled financial institution Caisse des Depots & Consignations.

