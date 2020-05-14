SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF) slightly reduced 2020 guidance due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the low oil price environment.

The company said it expected that in the short to medium term, the number of prospects for new FPSO work will decrease, adjusting its expected directional revenue guidance from “above” to “around” US$2.3B expected in 2020.

Reported Q1 directional revenue of US$607M, in line with expectations.

SBM said that the aggregate staff and contractor workforce was reduced by around 300 positions.

The company had expected up to 18 new floating production systems to be ordered in 2020, but it then said only "a handful" would go ahead which would take the FPS market to 2015/16 levels.