Nearly 250 workers at DTE Energy's (DTE -0.3% ) Fermi-2 nuclear reactor in Newport, Mich., reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 during the facility's ongoing refueling and maintenance outage.

The reactor shut for refueling and maintenance March 21 before resuming some work starting May 4.

The company does not release specific numbers, but says "the totals suggest that some workers may have had the virus without showing symptoms."

Since the start of the outage, DTE says it has enhanced cleaning of the plant and conducted temperature screenings for all personnel entering the site.