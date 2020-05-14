MorphoSys AG (MOR +2.5% ) and collaboration partner Incyte (INCY -2.2% ) announce two-year follow-up data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, L-MIND, evaluating the combination of tafasitamab and lenalidomide (branded as Revlimid by Celgene) in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The results will be presented virtually at ASCO at the end of the month and the European Hematology Congress June 11-14.

Based on 80 evaluable subjects, the objective response rate (ORR) was 58.8% (n=47/80), including a 41.3% (n=33/80) complete response (CR) rate.

Median duration of response was 34.6 months. Median overall survival (OS) was 31.6 months and median progression-free survival (PFS) was 16.2 months.

In June 2019, the company reported interim data from L-MIND that included an ORR of 60%, a CR rate of 43% and median PFS of 12.1 months. Median OS had not been reached at that time.

A U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of August 30.

Under the terms of their partnership, the companies will co-commercialize tafasitamab in the U.S. while INCY has exclusive commercialization rights ex-U.S.