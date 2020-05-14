Credit card issuers gain after Mastercard said it's seeing some early signs of "normalization" in the past two weeks.

Granted, the group is climbing back from hefty declines in the three previous sessions. For example, Alliance Data (ADS +4.9% ) sank 21% in the first three days of the week, and Discover Financial (DFS +5.5% ) fell 15%.

During that same period, American Express (AXP +4.5% ) slid 13%, Capital One (COF +4.9% ) lost 13%, and Synchrony Financial (SYF +5.7% ) fell 15%.