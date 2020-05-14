Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF -2.9% ) announces it has safely started ramping up operational activities at its Cozamin mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, following the Mexican Federal Government announcement on May 12, 2020 that mining is an essential industry.

Cozamin’s underground expansion remains on track for completion by the end of 2020 and is expected to increase production to a new annual run rate of ~50M - 55M pounds of copper and 1.5M ounces of silver in 2021.

Also, an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate remains on track for late 2020