Bausch Health to develop Lucentis biosimilar

  • Bausch Health Companies (BHC -2.6%) unit Bausch + Lomb inks an exclusive agreement with Bad Vilbel, Germany-based STADA Arzneimittel AG and Swedish firm Xbrane Biopharma AB to develop and commercialize a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.3%) eye med Lucentis (ranibizumab) branded as Xlucane.
  • Under the terms of the deal, STADA and Xbrane will be jointly responsible for development while Xbrane will handle commercial supply. B + L will be responsible for commercialization in Canada and the U.S.
  • B + L will pay a "single-digit" amount upfront, milestones and a share of gross profits that will be equally shared between STADA and Xbrane.
