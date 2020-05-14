Oceaneering International (OII +5.5% ) jumps after the company beats Q1 EPS estimates and revenues increase ~9% to $537M

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $51.6M surpassed both its outlook and published consensus estimates.

Subsea Products Q1 adjusted operating results exceeded expectations, backlog stood at $528M reflecting higher throughput level and a lower level of market activity, with book-to-bill ratio of 0.5.

Manufactured products revenue and operating results met expectations; Service & rental results exceeded expectations, largely due to higher activity in Norway and West Africa.

OII has further revised 2020 capital expenditures guidance by lowering the range to $45M - $65M; currently targeting a reduction of annualized expenses in the range of $125M - $160M by the end of 2020.

While the company did not provide operating or EBITDA guidance, but still expects to generate positive free cash flow during 2020.

