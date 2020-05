New Spotify (SPOT +1.3% ) users can snag three free months to any premium plan (family, student, or individual) if they sign up between now and June 30.

Former individual premium members who canceled before April 14 can get three months for the price of one at $9.99.

In the recent Q1 report, Spotify's premium subscribers grew 31% Y/Y. Ad revenue fell 20% in the last three weeks of the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attracting new subscribers could help offset the continuing ad softness.