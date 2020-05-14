Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF), a partner with Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) in the giant Tamar and Leviathan gas fields offshore Israel, says it expects a 10%-20% drop in revenues from the fields this year and 5%-15% lower in 2021.

Delek says the revised guidance takes into account the impact of the coronavirus and assumes a 5%-9% decrease in Israeli demand and Brent crude prices at $25/bbl during the 2020-21 period.

Given the country's rapid switch toward gas for power generation because of the huge offshore gas discoveries, Israeli gas consumption had been expected to grow ~12% annually to 2040.

Separately, Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) was downgraded to Sell from Hold at Tudor Pickering, which sees a deal with CVR Energy as unlikely.