PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.06 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (-13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PBF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.