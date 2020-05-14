V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.29B (-28.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Watching V.F. Corporation As It Nears An Important Earnings Report