Feds to keep 90 days of med supplies in strategic stockpile

Bloomberg reports that the Trump administration plans to keep 90 days worth of medical supplies in the national stockpile for potential use against COVID-19 flare-ups as the country reopens.

The Strategic National Stockpile will maintain the supplies, including testing gear that wasn't included in the past, while additional surge manufacturing scales up according to a senior administration official.

The White House plan also calls for contracts with manufacturers to ensure product flow into the stockpile, similar to the current approach used by the Department of Defense.

The objective is to have 1B N95 masks in inventory by fall, as many as 7M gowns as well as medicines and other supplies.