JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.27B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: JD.Com Could See More Highs On An Earnings Beat