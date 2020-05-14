Shares in mortgage insurers and servicers rise the day after Fannie and Freddie announced a new option that allows homeowners in forbearance to shift their missed mortgage payments to the end of their loan term without increased interest.

"We believe this payment option is a positive for mortgage credit since it increases the likelihood that borrowers can go back to being current after the forbearance period," writes KBW analyst Bose George.

He also sees it as a positive sign that the Federal Housing Finance Agency will continue to work more closely with the mortgage industry to help borrowers and lenders.

Mortgage servicers gaining include: New Residential (NRZ +5.3% ), Ocwen Financial (OCN +3.8% ), Mr. Cooper Group (COOP +1.8% ), and PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI +1.8% ).

Mortgage insurers on the rise are: Radian Group (RDN +5.8% ), MGIC Investment (MTG +3.5% ), and Essent Group (ESNT +2.3% ).

Investors are also optimistic on mortgage REITs. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) rises 2.6% after a three-day 12% decline.