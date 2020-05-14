PetIQ (PETQ -11.7% ) to issue $125M of convertible senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2026 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75M of notes.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

The company intends to use the proceeds for the capped call transactions, to pay its offering expenses, to fund company’s previously announced acquisition of the Capstar portfolio from Elanco Animal Health, Inc. and related fees and expenses, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.