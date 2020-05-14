Stocks reach into the green, led by banks and oil

All three major U.S. stock averages reverse earlier declines, led by a bounce in financial and energy stocks.

The Dow climbs 0.7% , the S&P 500 rises 0.3% and the Nasdaq creeps up 0.2% .

Treasurys also rally, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 0.61%.

Crude oil jumps 6.3% to $26.87 per barrel.

By S&P 500 industry sector, financials ( +2.7% ), energy ( +1.6% ) and utilities ( +0.9% ) stage comebacks, while real estate ( -0.5% ) and consumer staples (-0.2%) lagged the broader market.

Across the Atlantic, markets didn't fare as well. The Stoxx Europe 600 finished Thursday's trading down 2.2% , FTSE 100 dropped 2.8% , and the DAX fell 2.0% .