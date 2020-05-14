Stocks reach into the green, led by banks and oil

All three major U.S. stock averages reverse earlier declines, led by a bounce in financial and energy stocks.
The Dow climbs 0.7%, the S&P 500 rises 0.3% and the Nasdaq creeps up 0.2%.
Treasurys also rally, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 0.61%.
Crude oil jumps 6.3% to $26.87 per barrel.
By S&P 500 industry sector, financials (+2.7%), energy (+1.6%) and utilities (+0.9%) stage comebacks, while real estate (-0.5%) and consumer staples (-0.2%) lagged the broader market.
Across the Atlantic, markets didn't fare as well. The Stoxx Europe 600 finished Thursday's trading down 2.2%, FTSE 100 dropped 2.8%, and the DAX fell 2.0%.
The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 100.42.