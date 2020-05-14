The United State Postal Service is collecting bids from consulting firms to reassess what the agency charges companies such as Amazon (AMZN +0.2% ), UPS (UPS -0.3% ) and FedEx (FDX -1.5% ) for last mile deliveries.

It's unclear if the shippers would absorb any extra costs, pass them on to retailers and consumers or invest to boost their own last-mile capabilities.

Underlying the urgent review, postal leaders have warned the agency could lose $13B this year as the pandemic clipped the volume of personal and marketing mail of which USPS makes its highest profit margin. Historically, Congress has had a difficult time cutting losses at the postal agency due to the high number of jobs in local districts.