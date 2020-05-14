"We are short $CODX due to its CFO's checkered history," the research shop wrote in a tweet, coming after Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares have rallied hard recently on the back of testing data.

Shares fell 18% in Thursday's trading after being up 63%, 136% and ~2,600% over the past week, month and 6 month period, respectively.

Hindenburg writes that the test quality has been "rated one of the worst" despite the co.'s claims of 100% sensitivity and specificity. It is a "third-tier" option among competitors, the note continues.

With regards to the CFO allegations, Hindenburg writes that the CFO has a history of ties to a firm accused of stock promotion.

COVID-19 test developer Co-Diagnostics shares surged 30% on Wednesday following a disappointing Abbott release.