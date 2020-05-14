Noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects an Apple Glasses launch "in 2022 at the earliest," ahead of the 2023 or beyond launch previously predicted by Bloomberg.

In the near-term, Kuo thinks Apple will release a new 10.8-inch iPad in H2 and a new iPad mini in H1 2021. He expects the iPads to have an affordable price tag to follow the newest iPhone SE.

In other Apple news, it appears the tech giant has acquired AR/VR event streaming company NextVR, as media reports suggested last month.

NextVR's landing page now announces a "new direction" without its existing service.

The prior reports suggested a $100M price tag for NextVR, which provides live event viewing for all the major VR headset brands.