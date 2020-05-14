Marathon Petroleum's (MPC -1.1% ) Galveston Bay refinery in Texas plans to begin shutting units starting around the last week of May for a multi-unit turnaround scheduled to start June 1, Bloomberg reports.

The turnaround, which was originally scheduled to start in late March, reportedly includes the Ultraformer 4 catalytic reformer, a type of hydrocracker known as an ultracracker, alkylation unit 2, a resid hydrotreater, a sulfur unit and several smaller units.

The second largest U.S. refinery after Motiva Port Arthur, Galveston Bay can process 585K bbl/day of crude.