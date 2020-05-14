Nutrien (NTR +0.1% ) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Consumer Edge Research, saying challenges in the potash business challenge the company's near-term growth trajectory.

Last week's forecast cut, driven mostly by weakness in the potash segment, "foreshadowed" Canpotex's "underwhelming" contract with China, says analyst Jonathan Feeney.

Nutrien has no clear catalysts following the lowered guidance on persistently low potash prices, Feeney says, expecting prices will remain "subdued" for the rest of the year.

NTR's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.