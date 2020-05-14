Danny Meyer: Not reopening NYC dining rooms until there's a vaccine

"There is no interest or excitement on my part to having a half-full dining room while everyone is getting their temperature taken and wearing masks, for not much money," says the famed restauranteur. "We won't be welcoming guests into our full-service restaurants for a very long time—probably not until there’s a vaccine."

Meyer shut down all of his 19 NYC restaurants about two months ago, and days later laid off 2K employees.

Meyer, however, is planning on soon offering takeout service at a number of his places, and could be convinced to allow outdoor dining. "I would think about anything that is safe and profitable ... The only way we can responsibly get back in the business of employing people is to not go out of business. It’s already incredibly hard to survive."