Alcoa (AA -4.2% ) CEO Roy Harvey offers a downbeat view of an economic recovery, saying too much uncertainty remains in global economies to feel comfortable in forecasting improvement from the coronavirus crisis.

"I don't think we've yet got the clarity, nor do we have the orders on the books, to signal that there is a definitive recovery coming," Harvey told a Bank of America metals conference. "I don't think that represents the fact that nobody plans to restart, I think that represents the fact that there is not yet certainty that that restart is going to happen."

The "industry is right now producing more aluminum than it needs" and needs a action from global producers to cut capacity, Harvey said.

Harvey is not seeing signs of a global recovery yet, even as China works to restore operations, adding that the country's Q1 slowdown because of the COVID-19 crisis sparked an increase in inventories of 2M metric tons, followed by a drawdown of 400K-500K tons as it returns to work.