Piper Sandler moves its price target on Chipotle (CMG +2.1% ) up to a Street-high $1,100 from $850 on a favorable view of the restaurant chain's pandemic response.

"Fundamentally the company has the ability to pivot and the financial resources required to carry out its long-term growth strategy. From a sentiment perspective, the tone of the vast majority of questions was positive. In terms of industry derivatives, the durability of recent comp trend improvements was debated. In an effort to remain balanced, it is important to note delivery mix may have different margins implications, commodities remain volatile, and very near term growth may be disrupted due to permitting issues."

Chipotle hasn't crossed over $1,000 yet, maxing out at $966 earlier this year.