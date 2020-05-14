TSMC building chip factory in U.S. - WSJ

According to The Wall Street Journal sources, TSMC (NYSE:TSM) plans to build a 5nm chip factory in Arizona due to U.S. concerns about its reliance on Taiwan, China, and South Korea for chips.

TSMC could announce the plans as early as tomorrow.

The U.S. State and Commerce departments are involved with the plans, and the factory could start producing chips by the end of 2023 at the earliest.

It's unclear whether TSMC would receive any financial incentives to build or how much the project could cost. Earlier this year, TSMC forecasted $15-16B in capital expenditures for 2020.

