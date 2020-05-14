Mexico's central bank cuts its benchmark interest rate to 5.5%, its lowest level since December 2016 and expects the country's economy to worsen in Q2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a newspaper interview published earlier today, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera indicated that the bank is willing to cut more, since its rates are much higher than most other countries'.

The Mexican peso strengthens 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

“Although the magnitude and duration of the effects of the pandemic are still unknown, these are expected to intensify during the second quarter, and to result in a significant contraction of employment,” the Bank of Mexico said in its monetary policy statement.

On Tuesday, the Mexican Social Security Institute reported that 555,247 formal jobs were lost in April due to the pandemic.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) rises 0.2% to 23.9986 per dollar.

