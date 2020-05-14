Chick-fil-A leapfrogged over Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM), Burger King (NYSE:QSR), Subway and Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) in the last year to become the third highest grossing restaurant chain in the U.S. behind McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), according to Restaurant Business.

Chick-fil-A generated $11.32B for the year at its 2,470 locations. By comparison, Taco Bell has 6.7K restaurants and Burger King has 7.3K, with both generating less than the southern chicken juggernaut.

"They have the highest quick service restaurant sales in the industry," notes Pacific Management Consulting Group's John Gordon. "It’s higher than Shake Shack. It’s higher than many steakhouses with bars," he observes.

The kicker is that all those sales came with Chick-fil-A only open six days a week and some increased interest in Popeyes and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). Chick-fil-A also scores well in consumer surveys from senior citizens all the way down to children, indicating brand loyalty may stay strong.