Stocks are again shrugging off horrid economic news (another 3M filing for initial jobless claims) to turn higher - which kind of makes sense as it boosts pressure on the Fed and D.C. to come through with even more stimulus.

More government debt and more trillions of electronically-created greenbacks has the gold (XAUUSD:CUR) bulls in a good mood as well. The yellow metal is up 1.4% to $1,740 per ounce, within a handful of dollars of its high during this run. The all-time high was set in 2011 as just over $1,800.

Related ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, UGLD, SGOL, UGL, BAR, AAAU, GLDM, GLDI, DGP