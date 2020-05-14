Countermanding earlier comments by CEO Paul Hudson that the U.S. would be prioritized to receive its COVID-19 if approved, Sanofi (SNY -1.3% ) Chairman Serge Weinberg told a French TV interviewer that "there will be no advance given to any country" and the vaccine will "reach all regions of the world at the same time."

French officials were upset over Mr. Hudson's comments made yesterday in an interview with Bloomberg News saying that the U.S. would "most likely" receive priority since it was first up to fund its vaccine research.