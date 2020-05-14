Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) surged today after the International Energy Agency forecast lower global stockpiles in H2, as green shoots of an oil recovery are sprouting with lockdowns easing in Europe and the U.S. and China attempting a semblance of normal life.

WTI settled +9% to $27.56/bbl and Brent +6.6% to $31.13/bbl.

Goldman Sachs' commodities team, led by Jeffrey Currie, says the worst is now over, and the risk of a sharp pullback in oil prices has diminished as the rebalancing of the crude market gathers pace.

Goldman raised its May global demand estimate by 1.4M bbl/day while still forecasting a decline of 16M bbl/day from pre-COVID levels, but recovering demand and lower production should push the global oil market into deficit in June.

