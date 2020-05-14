CFRA lifts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +1.9% ) to a Hold rating after having a Sell rating in place. The firm is more comfortable with valuation after the 82% YTD drop.

Analyst Tuna Amobi: "With an ongoing suspension of its global cruise operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, NCLH unveiled plans for a flurry of capital raises, including a $350M follow-on equity offering and $1.05B (aggregate) private placement of senior debt, also casting "substantial doubt" regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, somewhat ominously. We remain cautious, even as NCLH now sees some recovery in cruise demand starting in Q4 '20 and accelerating through '21 (on current advance bookings and pricing). Q1 adjusted loss per share of $0.99 vs. EPS of $0.83 was $0.30 wider than the consensus loss. Revenues declined 11% (net yield fell 12%) and operating loss was $1.8B vs. $158M profit, as net cruise cost (ex-fuel) rose 26%."

CFRA's price target of $11 implies just a small amount of upside for NCLH.