FDA warns Allergan over failure to run studies on breast implants
May 14, 2020
- The FDA has sent a Warning Letter to AbbVie (ABBV +0.9%) unit Allergan over its failure to comply with various regulatory requirements under two separate premarket approval orders to conduct post-approval studies to assess the long-term safety and risks of two Natrelle models of breast implants, both voluntarily recalled from the market last year by the company.
- The studies to date have suffered from low recruitment and low follow-up rates.
- The company has 15 working days to respond with its plan to address the deficiencies.
- The FDA also sent a Warning Letter to privately held Ideal Implant Inc. of Dallas, TX concerning its adherence to good manufacturing practices and its failure to adequately address deficiencies cited during on-site inspections.