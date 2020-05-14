FDA warns Allergan over failure to run studies on breast implants

May 14, 2020 3:43 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)ABBVBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • The FDA has sent a Warning Letter to AbbVie (ABBV +0.9%) unit Allergan over its failure to comply with various regulatory requirements under two separate premarket approval orders to conduct post-approval studies to assess the long-term safety and risks of two Natrelle models of breast implants, both voluntarily recalled from the market last year by the company.
  • The studies to date have suffered from low recruitment and low follow-up rates.
  • The company has 15 working days to respond with its plan to address the deficiencies.
  • The FDA also sent a Warning Letter to privately held Ideal Implant Inc. of Dallas, TX concerning its adherence to good manufacturing practices and its failure to adequately address deficiencies cited during on-site inspections.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.