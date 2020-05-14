Packaging Corp. of America (PKG +3.7% ) powers higher after Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $100 price target, citing strong demand in the company's packaging segment.

The firm downgraded the stock just a month ago following the company's closure of its paper mills due to the expected negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on paper consumption in businesses, schools and offices.

But Argus notes continued strong demand in the Packaging segment, which accounts for 85% of the company's business, as corrugated product shipments rose 5.6% from the previous year.